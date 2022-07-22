ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phase one of LSU Lakes Project has started

Phase one of the LSU Lakes Project has started six years after planning first began. The first step in phase one is dredging the lakes, removing sediments and debris from the bottom of the water. CEO of the LSU Foundation and the LSU Real Estates and Facilities Foundation Rob...

theadvocate.com

I-10 project is expected to be a traffic nightmare. Officials hope these upgrades will help.

There's a bit of good news city-parish officials are hoping will help drivers cope with the bad news about the $1.2 billion Interstate 10 widening project. The bad: State officials say the plan is still in place to shut down one lane of traffic in each direction along I-10 for at least a year beginning 2024. This will no doubt compound the already daily traffic woes that plague the Baton Rouge metro area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: It's time to ditch car-centered city planning

Anyone who’s walked down Highland Road won’t be too surprised to learn that Baton Rouge was named the fourth deadliest city for pedestrians in 2018. Crossing the street is an exercise in faith. Most American communities are built around the almighty car, and Baton Rouge is no exception....
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF Streamlines Process to Obtain Duplicate Lifetime License

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that current lifetime license holders can now purchase a duplicate lifetime license card online (LouisianaOutdoors.com) or from an approved retail vendor. As before, current lifetime license holders will still be able to obtain a duplicate card by mail or in-person at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC invites the public to take to the waters for a Sunset Paddle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- If you’re in the capital area and you’re looking to end the summer with a relaxing, water-based excursion, the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) may have just what you’re looking for. BREC is inviting the public...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, new hire at Baton Rouge Health District, new doctor at Ochsner Health Center

Postlethwaite & Netterville has promoted five team members to director. Jennifer Butler is the director of disaster management & recovery in the Consulting Services Group. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, she served for nearly 20 years in executive leadership roles at organizations dedicated to preparing, mitigating and recovering from natural and man-made disasters.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi pays $1.9 million for land for Baton Rouge store

Aldi has purchased a 1.7-acre tract near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road for nearly $1.9 million. The fast-growing grocery chain bought the land in a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Gulf Coast Commercial Group, the Houston real estate company that owns the Siegen Village Shopping Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Mayor’s races, School Board top qualifying for Iberville Parish fall primary

Qualifying ended July 22 at the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court’s Office for a Nov. 8 ballot that will include a long list of local, regional and statewide elections. Incumbent mayors in Maringouin and White Castle, along with aldermen, will also vie for another term in office in a long list of municipal elections. Meanwhile, voters in two Plaquemine districts will elect candidates who will fill the unexpired terms of two selectmen who died in office.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
dailyadvent.com

Curious Louisiana: When did LSU integrate its student body?

Murphy Bell, Melvin Patrick, Freya Anderson and Louis Morgan, from left, were the first Black students to attend Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge on Sept. 3, 1963. The following summer, Anderson (now Freya Rivers) attended LSU after winning a federal court case allowing her and other Black students...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BREC brings back free community swim lessons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12. The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Don't bite off more than you can chew' — advice from Holden powerlifting coach at state convention

Is there a better way for a coach to help his sport grow than explaining to others the details of how you did it? If you are Holden powerlifting coach David White, who started the Rockets program from scratch four years ago, the answer was apparent earlier this month when the Louisiana High School Coaches Association held its annual convention in Baton Rouge.
HOLDEN, LA
brproud.com

“Major crash” closes some lanes on Airline Hwy.

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who normally use Airline Hwy. around Highway 30 were forced to consider an alternative route for a period of time on Monday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office posted this message on Facebook, “Airline Highway south bound lanes at Highway...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Raising Cane’s founder buys 50K Mega Millions tickets for employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The founder of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, says he has purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for his employees. According to Raising Cane’s, if any of the 50,000 tickets purchased is the lucky number, company employees would win thousands. The company said it has spent the last two years increasing wages for its employees with over $200 million in wage increases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New initiative aims to battle opioid crisis in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new campaign called “When You Are Ready” has the goal of lowering the number of people impacted by opioid addiction in the Baton Rouge area. The campaign is designed to provide the community with resources to prevent overdoses and connect people with treatment plans. The initiative will conduct sober Saturday events in parts of Baton Rouge that are more known for overdoses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christian nonprofits, churches host workshop to find new ways to be ‘a blessing to Acadiana’

Acadiana Christian nonprofit leaders, community development workers and church volunteers gathered at The Bayou Church for two days of idea sharing, brainstorming and educational seminars in the hopes of better serving the community. The second Christian Community Development of Acadiana workshop was spearheaded by the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Hope...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ochsner Health changes mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Health has changed its mask policies due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The hospital says that employees, patients, and visitors must wear a mask in all common and patient care areas. Ochsner will still continue its routine visitation for COVID-19 negative patients.
BATON ROUGE, LA

