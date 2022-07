Before Cedric Tillman became one of the top wide receivers in the SEC heading into the 2022 season, he was a virtual unknown, a player with eight catches in three seasons of sporadic playing time at Tennessee. Things changed significantly for Tillman after he exploded over the final nine games of the 2021 season to become the first 1,000-yard receiver for the Vols in nine years and set the program record for consecutive games with a touchdown. Tillman’s remarkable and rapid rise was a product of hard work, consistent improvement and finally getting an opportunity, but two meetings, the details of which he revealed while at SEC Media Days last week, proved pivotal in setting the stage for it to happen.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO