Iowa State

Iowa Weekend: I Wanna Go Fast!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Jesse Thoeming...

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowans asked to watch out for the spotted lanternfly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket

One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong

The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa DNR Offers Tree Planting Grants for Derecho, Emerald Ash Borer

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering $500,000 worth of grants to plant trees. In the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session, the state's lawmakers appropriated $250,000 in state infrastructure funds to replant trees lost in the 2020 derecho. The other half of the funds are from the USDA Forest Service & National Association of State Foresters, which will help Iowans plant suitable trees to replace those lost to the Emerald Ash Borer.
IOWA STATE
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of northern Iowa until 3 a.m. Sunday. 70 mph wind gusts have been reported with these storms. Right now, damaging winds are the most likely threat with any storms that get organized...
IOWA STATE
Disappointed with State Fair cancellations? Refunds are on the way

MINOT (KXNet) — The North Dakota State Fair has quite a few musical guests lined up over the summer series — including Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, and Cody Johnson. The performance on opening night, in particular, was scheduled to be famed musician Kid Rock. Unfortunately, storm conditions during the scheduled concert time forced the fair […]
POLITICS
Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
Three People Murdered at State Park in Iowa

(AP) - Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday,...
John Deere leaves Ottumwa

Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan. The small strips of paper can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder, or injectables. But under Iowa law - the strips are considered "drug paraphernalia" and are illegal. Updated:...
OTTUMWA, IA

