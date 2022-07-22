ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, OLB Odafe Oweh arrive at team facility

By Kevin Oestreicher
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens saw their rookie class report for training camp on July 19th, and their veterans will follow them not far after, with their report date being set just one week later on July 26th, with the first full-team practice slated for July 27th. However, some of Baltimore’s players have already been seen entering the building earlier than their scheduled report date.

On Thursday, Baltimore’s media team posted a video of both quarterback Lamar Jackson and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh walking into the team’s facility, signaling that they’re ready to get to work. Both players are looking to have a big year in 2022, and appear excited to be back in the building.

Both players missed the final few games of the 2021 season with different injuries. Jackson suffered a bone bruise on his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns, while Oweh missed the final two games of the year with a foot injury. They were just two of the many players who dealt with ailments last season, and the team should be much better in 2022 based off of the players that they’ll get back from injuries alone.

