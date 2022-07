Lots of next-generation graphics cards have been spotted in EEC records (via @harukaze5719) that include many of the expected SKUs that should make up the incoming Radeon RX 7000 series from AMD and the Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 range from Nvidia. However, along with the familiar names of RX 7800 XT and RTX 4060 Ti, there are some surprises to be found, including a whole lineup of RTX 30 Super series boards. However, it’s important to point out that these filings have been made by the graphics card manufacturer AFOX likely to cover all naming trademark bases – it doesn’t necessarily mean these units will issue from either Team Red or Team Green HQs anytime soon.

