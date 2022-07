Supporters of Samsung’s Fan Edition phones will be pleased to learn that a Galaxy S23 FE is expected to join the series. While the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE had to be cancelled to allow its components help build much more profit-friendly Galaxy S22 Ultra units, it seems this time around the Korean manufacturer has prepared its stock more carefully. The Elec has reported that the incredible sales success of the S22 Ultra is what put paid to any plans of an S22 FE model, but initial production targets for the S23 series show that Samsung is now covering all bases.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO