The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office have recovered a stolen truck over the weekend, that was allegedly taken from Affordable Automotive at Harold nearly 3 weeks ago. The vehicle was a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express Black pickup. Investigators ask if anyone has any information about this theft, please call dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020. You can also text a deputy direct by using our “Text A Tip” by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or if you are using Appalachian Wireless simply text (TIPS) 8477.

HAROLD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO