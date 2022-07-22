ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Bushnell Phantom 2 Slope GPS Review

By Joel Tadman
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PX7dY_0gpEw47700
(Image credit: Future)

Bushnell Phantom 2 Slope GPS deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

powered by

Bushnell Phantom 2 Slope GPS Review

If you’re playing a hilly course and relying on a GPS device, the number you see on the screen often bares very little resemblance to the actual distance based on the change in elevation you’re faced with. It could quite easily be the difference between hitting the wrong club or the right one, which is incredibly frustrating when you make a good swing only to find the bunker short of the green. But the new Bushnell Phantom 2 Slope is one of very few golf GPS units that is able to compensate for these changes in gradient and provide more accurate yardages, which should provide that extra peace of mind that allows you to swing with total confidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Zk4N_0gpEw47700
(Image credit: Future)

Compared to the original Phantom 2 GPS, the basic functionality remains the same. It still provides moveable pin position for more specific flag distances, lay-up and hazard information as well as the ability to keep score. The big difference being when the Slope feature is enabled, a small icon appears in the top left of the screen. This is important as slope-adjusted distances are not legal for competition play, so if you are teeing it up in the medal make sure you disable the Slope mode, which is easily done via the settings.

In terms of accuracy, it stacked up well against the Motocaddy M5 GPS electric trolley we were using alongside it and distances measured using our Bushnell Tour V5 Shift laser rangefinder to pins that looked like they were central on the green were highly comparable, only differing by less than a handful of yards at most every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pzUA_0gpEw47700
(Image credit: Future)

The simplicity of this device versus a laser rangefinder is what sets the Phantom 2 Slope apart. Turn it on when you arrive and it takes around 10 seconds or so to detect your course and the distances to the front, middle and back of the first green appear straight away. You can easily switch holes using the top and bottom buttons on the left hand side and while the screen graphic are basic and fairly archaic, they’re easy to read from surprisingly far away. The other thing we like about the Bushnell Phantom 2 Slope is how versatile it is, specifically around where it can be stored. Because it is so lightweight and compact, you can keep it in a variety of places during your round - including your pocket, attached to your bag or even clipped to the face of one of your clubs using the excellent Bite magnetic mount feature on the rear side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4008Gt_0gpEw47700
(Image credit: Future)

Remember the Phantom 2 Slope also provides access to the excellent Bushnell app, which provides color hole maps and flyovers as well additional scoring and performance insights, considerably enhancing the value for money given the modest £149 price. It also comes in two colours - black and the striking camo grey - making it one of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders for the money.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Future Plc#The Phantom#Phantom 2 Gps
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

83
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy