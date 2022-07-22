OH Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

03-20-33-37-39, Lucky Ball: 11

(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-2-7

(two, six, two, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-3-3

(eight, four, three, three)

Pick 5 Evening

7-8-0-6-7

(seven, eight, zero, six, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-3-4-2

(zero, three, three, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

16-19-31-37-38

(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

