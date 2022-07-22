OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
03-20-33-37-39, Lucky Ball: 11
(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-4-1
(seven, four, one)
Pick 3 Midday
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
2-6-2-7
(two, six, two, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
8-4-3-3
(eight, four, three, three)
Pick 5 Evening
7-8-0-6-7
(seven, eight, zero, six, seven)
Pick 5 Midday
0-3-3-4-2
(zero, three, three, four, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
16-19-31-37-38
(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
