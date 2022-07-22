Norfolk Southern increases conductor trainee pay

TALLAHASSEE – CBS4 has learned a ratings agency plans to downgrade 27 of the 40 Florida-based property insurance companies. It's a move that could leave millions of homeowners statewide paying more, even leaving some scrambling to find a new insurer."Very dramatically impact the market down here, the real estate market, the housing market, everything," said Alex Ray, Director of Marketing and Sales for John Galt Insurance."It's kind of nightmare, quite frankly," added Parkland resident Gordon Light.He's lived in Parkland for nearly three decades. Recently, two different insurance companies dropped him in the past year, including state-run Citizens."All of the sudden,...

