HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville community is mourning the loss of former mayor, school board member and city alderman Carl South, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. South was always a Hallsville man, graduating from Hallsville High School in 1967. His mother, Jane, was the town's first female mayor, spurring an interest in public service that Carl pursued after serving in the US Navy in Vietnam and a successful career as a trucker for the state of Missouri.

HALLSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO