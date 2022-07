When you’re in Bryan, you’re in Texas A&M "Aggieland" territory. But you should also know that it’s not just about college football here. The legendary town makes for the ultimate quick getaway, and whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast and avid adventurer, an art and history buff, an eager foodie, or a family-focused traveler, you can say “howdy” to a full list of must-dos.

