LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–More catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Lincoln, this latest rash affecting two car dealerships. According to police, the dealerships targeted were in the area of 27th and I-80, where numerous stolen catalytic converters were taken from their lots. The total number stolen is still being finalized and the investigation is ongoing.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO