Charlotte Man’s Cigar Craving Led To $1 Million Powerball Win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade returns to Uptown Charlotte August 20th and 21st. Grammy Award-winning pop artist Daya will headline the Charlotte Pride Main Stage, presented by Truist, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Daya, a Pennsylvania-bred multi-instrumentalist has achieved several industry triumphs, including her Grammy Award for her nine-times-platinum Chainsmokers collaboration “Don’t Let Me Down,” earning gold certification for her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty, opening for the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA, and headlining her own tour. Her newest release, The Difference, finds Daya pushing into moodier and more minimalist sonic terrain while spotlighting the radiant vocal presence that’s long made her an in-demand featured artist.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO