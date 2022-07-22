ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Man’s Cigar Craving Led To $1 Million Powerball Win

By Emily Bryson, News Release
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) – John Gerenza of Charlotte wanted a cigar so he stopped at a grocery store, decided to play Powerball too, and walked out with a ticket that would win him $1 million. Gerenza’s $2 Quick Pick ticket, purchased at the Harris Teeter on South...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

