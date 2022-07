FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alex Jafre is running for seat P on the Alaska State Senate. He said he is running because he felt he could not, in good conscience, vote for either of the other candidates. “I’d hope to institute conservative policies. I’d hope to ban abortion. I’d hope to end this drag queen storytime nonsense, and I’d hope to protect our 2nd Amendment rights from further infringement by the federal government,” he explained.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 18 HOURS AGO