Each passing season brings with it an opportunity for reinvention, and this year I’m choosing to mint an entirely new persona: that of the Second Wife.™ I know the name might be confusing at first, but to be clear, the Second Wife is not a backup plan, nor is she anyone’s second choice. Instead, she’s something else altogether—something simultaneously harder and breezier and (let’s just say it) hotter. She’s the bitch you hate, the woman your dad cheated on your mom with, the dreaded stepparent who got you something totally lame for Hanukkah, and guess what? She doesn’t care what you think, because she’s thriving.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO