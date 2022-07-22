ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Michigan UIA Claims Manager Sentenced In COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFb58_0gpEnken00

(CBS DETROIT) — A former claims manager with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is sentenced to two years for his involvement in a $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials say Jermaine Rose, 43, worked in the department in April 2020 when he used his credentials to approve false claims. Rose worked with individuals who would submit the claims using other people’s names or fictitious people. In exchange, he was paid between $50 and $150 per claim.

In addition, some of the people worked with Rose to approve legitimate claims and receive the benefits on an accelerated schedule.

Rose pleaded guilty on April 22, 2022.

Officials estimated an actual loss of $1,011,000 related to this case.

“Jermaine Rose, while employed as a State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency lead claims examiner, abused his authority to allow the payment of more than $920,000 in fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. Rose exploited his position to release payment on the claims in exchange for kickbacks from his co-conspirators,” Special Agent-in-Charge Irene Lindow said in a press release.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement and state partners to investigate those who exploit the unemployment insurance system.”

In December, a report by UIA says the state likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent jobless benefits over a 19-month period during the pandemic.

The figure, provided by Deloitte, came more than a year after the firm said the agency expected fraud losses in the “hundreds of millions” of dollars. State auditors have since reported that the agency improperly paid $3.9 billion to claimants who were later deemed ineligible.

Following the report, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to form an unemployment fraud response team to investigate and prosecute those who steal benefits.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Workers Wrongly Accused Of Unemployment Fraud Can Seek Cash, Michigan Court Says

DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of people wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits can seek financial relief from the state, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, breaking new ground when someone claims their constitutional rights have been violated by the government. “The state is prohibited from violating the rights the Constitution guarantees. If it does so, it is liable for the harm it causes,” Justice Megan Cavanagh wrote in a 4-3 opinion. The three dissenters were justices nominated by the Republican Party. An automated computer system used during the administration of Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster over a two-year period. People were accused...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Issues Cease, Desist Order Against Company Accused Of Insurance Fraud

 LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has issued a cease-and-desist order against Salvasen Health for allegedly violating Michigan insurance code by selling unlicensed health insurance plans and failing to pay claims, according to the state of Michigan. “DIFS’ regulatory function serves to ensure that Michiganders have safe access to legitimate services, including health insurance, from companies that will be there to pay claims when their policyholders need them,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “DIFS is committed to protecting Michigan consumers from companies that operate in violation of state or federal laws.” Salvasen Health is accused...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Defense Seeks Sanctions Against State In Flint Water Case

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for Michigan’s former health director asked a judge Monday to sanction prosecutors who are trying to instantly turn invalid indictments into a fresh round of charges in the Flint water scandal. It’s the latest salvo since the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a one-person grand jury had no authority under state law to return indictments against Nick Lyon, former Gov. Rick Snyder and seven other people. The attorney general’s office insists that the indictments can simply be reinstated as common criminal complaints in Genesee County. That request by prosecutors is pending. “The solicitor general urges this court to...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan issues 7,300 waivers, $2.4M in refunds for unemployment overpayment

Michigan’s unemployment agency announced another round of waivers and refunds for filers who were overpaid and asked to pay back the overpayment. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced that it has issued waivers to approximately 7,300 state and federal COVID-19 jobless claims from workers in Michigan. The UIA waived the repayment of more than $53.2 million in benefits that were received by claimants, providing much needed relief for Michiganders.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
CBS Detroit

Detroit Settlement Marks Progress In A Yearslong Fight For Cash Bail Reform

(CNN) — When Starmanie Jackson was arrested after a traffic stop and for a 3-year-old warrant alleging felony assault in April 2019, she was stuck in jail for a week because she couldn’t afford $700 for bail. Wayne County Jail in downtown Detroit is pictured, Michigan on March 30, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) Being incarcerated caused Jackson to lose her new job as a certified nursing assistant at a metro Detroit nursing home, and she was evicted from her apartment because she could not pay the rent. Jackson was also separated from her two...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother, teen daughter living in fear after Michigan parole officer shares their info with abuser

A man who beat his wife and sexually abused his daughter when she was just 3 years old has their information after his parole officer shared it with him. The mother, who we’ll call Kelly, and her daughter, Lucy, fled the state and changed their identities when Lucy’s father was convicted and sentenced to prison. Now they’re fearing for their lives because their attacker is on parole and has their information.
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car

BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.
BEULAH, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uia#Fraud
The Oakland Press

Race discrimination suit filed against Oakland Township development

A Birmingham couple has filed a federal lawsuit against an Oakland Township condominium development claiming race discrimination. Jeffrey Hall and Deann Nash filed suit against Paint Creek Estates in late June in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Hall is Black and Nash is white. In the...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun Saturday from a 17-year-old in Eaton County. According to authorities, a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County resulted in the gun and a 30-round magazine being seized. Police said charges will be sought on the 17-year-old from Lansing...
EATON COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

How to clear a criminal record in Michigan? Updated website has info

LANSING — An updated webpage from the state’s attorney general wants to improve the process to expunge a criminal record, following a significant increase in the number of applications submitted to set aside a prior conviction. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a press release this week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS Detroit

MSP: Trooper Revives 18-Month-Old Baby Who Ingested Heroin In Roseville

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say a trooper revived an 18-month-old girl after she ingested heroin from her mother’s vehicle. The incident happened on Saturday, July 23 at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville. Police say a trooper was flagged down by a frantic driver who told them her baby wasn’t breathing. As the trooper approached her vehicle, she handed him her daughter and he immediately called for EMS and backup. In addition to this, he did a sternum rub and the baby slowly began breathing, and then EMS arrived at the scene. According to police, a...
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy