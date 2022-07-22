VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Multiple Residential Burglaries In Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help to identify multiple suspects. Investigators say surveillance video shows four people who broke into several homes overnight on July 13.
The robberies happened on Gilham Street and Unruh and Magee Avenues in Mayfair.
Police say they stole various items, including car keys that they used to get away.
If you have any information, call Philadelphia police.
Comments / 5