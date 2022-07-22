ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Multiple Residential Burglaries In Mayfair

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help to identify multiple suspects. Investigators say surveillance video shows four people who broke into several homes overnight on July 13.

The robberies happened on Gilham Street and Unruh and Magee Avenues in Mayfair.

Police say they stole various items, including car keys that they used to get away.

If you have any information, call Philadelphia police.

Ms.Nair
4d ago

That's how you know they didnt get much parenting if any at all cause they have NO FEAR of anyone, anything, repercussions, consequences, getting shot, getting locked up etc...the world is their oyster they do what they want, when they want and its never anything good...smh

Clasher
5d ago

come on parents, time to step up and do the right thing! You watched the news, you know EXACTLY who they are.. make that phone call before you get one and that call might be from the morgue! save his life and turn him in! people will protect what they work hard for. make that call, hurry! before you will be trying to find 6 people to carry him! if they are such "good boys" then you be the bad parent and make that call!

