Alda, NE

Alda man facing federal charge for accepting package with 8 pounds of meth

By NTV News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALDA, Neb. — An Alda man charged after accepting a package with nearly 8 pounds of meth earlier this year now faces a federal charge. Thomas Rosso, 63, faces a federal...

Kearney Hub

Felonies dismissed against Kearney man accused of threatening his probation officer

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of two misdemeanors in an incident that involved his former probation officer. Shawn W. Smith, 35, pleaded no contest Friday in Buffalo County District Court to domestic third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense. Felony charges of felony terroristic threats and flight to avoid arrest were dismissed in exchange for his pleas.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man arrested on drug, gun charges

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was arrested after police found drugs and a gun in his vehicle overnight. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hastings Police said a patrol officer observed 35-year-old Ryan Kitchen-Ingram driving in the 200 block of east B Street. The officer recognized the driver and knew...
HASTINGS, NE
Two arrested in Grand Island with large amount of meth

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were arrested in Grand Island over the weekend, for what police would call a large amount of meth and other drug paraphernalia. According to police Seth Hansen, 29, of Grand Island and Erin Malone, 25, of Hastings, were arrested early Sunday morning on East 15th Street and North Vine Street following a traffic stop.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney men charged in connection to East Lawn shooting take plea deals

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney men charged in connection to a shooting at a Kearney trailer court last year have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Tyler Divan, 23, pled no contest to attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault.
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island teen accused of victimizing five girls faces trial in adult court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager accused of victimizing five young girls now faces trial in adult court. Israel Trautman, 18, was arrested after Grand Island investigators found dozens of sexually explicit pictures on his cell phone and electronic devices. An arrest affidavit lists five girls as victims, two of which were 14 years old, the other victims were 13, 17 and 18.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Two Kentucky men charged after traffic stop finds 54 pounds of weed

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Two Kentucky men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday at the Wood River I-80 exit. Michael Cassily, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged in Hall County Court with...
WOOD RIVER, NE
Vandals sought after damaging vehicles at YNT office

YORK – Two males are being sought by the York Police Department after vandalizing four vehicles in the parking lot at the York News-Times offices. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m., that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the two vehicles and a review of surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.
YORK, NE
Grand Island man arrested for federal warrant, possession of drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police report that 47-year-old Adam Jarzynka of Grand Island, was arrested on a federal warrant for three counts of distribution on Wednesday night. When officers made contact with Jarzynka and searched him, they found two small bags of methamphetamine was well. They then...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Warrant issued for York County meth trafficker

YORK – A warrant was issued this week for the arrest of a man caught trafficking methamphetamine through York Count. Doltan Howell, 26, of Mobridge, S.D., was scheduled for sentencing this week in York County District Court but he did not appear and Judge James Stecker issued the bench warrant.
YORK COUNTY, NE
Central District Health Department warns of West Nile Virus

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — From camping to dining, patios and more, it's a safe bet to stay aware over the next couple of months. The Central District Health Department is warning folks to be cautious when they are outside, especially at peak mosquito times. “Mosquito repellant and staying inside...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Warrant issued for woman who failed to appear for drug sentencing

YORK – Last October, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Edith Hernandez, 31, of Long Beach, Calif., who failed to show up for arraignment on a charge of drug possession after a traffic stop in York County. She was eventually taken into custody and sentencing was supposed to take place this past week. However, she failed to show for sentencing proceedings and another bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
South Heartland District expecting COVID-19 surge

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department said they are expecting another large surge in COVID-19 cases within the next few months. Executive Director Michele Bever said trends in the district are mimicking those of the previous two years. There were peaks of COVID-19 in November of...
HASTINGS, NE
Earthquake reported in Nuckolls County

NUCKOLLS County, Neb. — Nuckolls County was rattled Tuesday morning as an earthquake hit the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit just after 7 a.m. centered 9 kilometers – or 5.5 miles – west-southwest of Superior. The...
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
Severe thunderstorm warnings hit central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather has returned to central Nebraska, with Custer and Sherman Counties under severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:15 p.m. CT. At 5:38 p.m. CT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mason City, approximately 24 miles southeast of Broken Bow, moving southeast at 35 mph. Golf ball-sized hail...
NEBRASKA STATE
Pet Doc: K9 Freekz Rescue celebrates National Mutt Day

KEARNEY, Neb. — July 31st is National Mutt Day, and because a majority of the dogs we own are “mutts” it's the reason we celebrate National Mutt Day. Rose Adrian of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said that mutts are very special dogs and there are no two mutts the same, they bring their own kind of special to the home.
KEARNEY, NE
Hastings Aquacourt closing early due to limited staff

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Aquacourt will be closing for the season on August 7th. Officials said a shortage of lifeguards has presented a challenge throughout the summer, and a survey of Aquacourt staff members for the remainder of the season indicated limited availability after the 7th. Daily updates...
HASTINGS, NE
Willis family can stretch out in new southwest Kearney home

KEARNEY — When Melissa and Marc Willis say they like living in southwest Kearney, they’re not kidding. During their entire time in Kearney, they’ve been drawn to the southwest. A few years ago they put down roots near Kenwood Elementary School, and when it came time to...
KEARNEY, NE
Fighter jet stops in Kearney to refuel; amazes onlookers with its power

KEARNEY — Greg Markus frequently answers calls from pilots from around the country wanting to stop at the Kearney Regional Airport to refuel. One call last week caused Markus’ jaw to nearly hit the floor. Pilot Todd Erickson called to see if the airport was open Saturday and to make arrangements to stop to refuel a Russian built, MiG-29 Fulcrum.
KEARNEY, NE

