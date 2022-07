I know, I know...you hear vegan ice cream and you might think ick. But sisters in Portland Maine are gonna 100% change your mind. Kelley and Ashley are the sister-owners of Sticky Sweet at the bottom of Munjoy Hill on Cumberland Avenue. I read on their website that they are on a mission to make the best plant-based ice cream. 100% vegan and 100% gluten-free. Well, that sounded like a challenge to me, so I went and tried it! Of course, I was conflicted as to what to get when I finally looked over the menu at their adorable little ice cream shop with a walk-up window.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO