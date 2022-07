Pop culture and science collide at the Michigan Science Center. The Michigan Science Center has stumbled onto something brilliant. If you’re not sure about science or haven’t been to the center in a while, isn’t pop culture a beautiful reason to go back? The POPnology exhibit combines scientific backstories with beloved characters from some of your favorite movies. There’s a full-size replica of the DeLorean from the Back to the Future movies. You can take photos with E.T., the beloved alien from Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age masterpiece, and an artistic rendition of H.R. Giger’s less-friendly alien (from the Alien franchise) is there for photos, too. According to Michigan Science Center President and CEO Christian Greer, the pop culture props are set up to get young minds thinking about big-picture scientific questions. Be sure to stop by the newly restored Imax dome theater at the science center, which opened back up to the public earlier this summer. Through Aug. 11. Exhibit included with your general-admission ticket to the museum.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO