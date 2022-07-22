ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'The End Of The Ryder Cup As We Know It' - Former Winning Captain

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q5yu_0gpEkgEW00

Two-time European Ryder Cup-winning captain Tony Jacklin fears Henrik Stenson’s move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series will have huge repercussions for the competition.

Stenson was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy earlier this week hours before he was officially unveiled as one of three new signings to the controversial Series. His capture is one of the biggest so far given the prestige of captaining the European Ryder Cup team. However, in an interview with The Express , Jacklin explained that LIV Golf's gain is the Ryder Cup's loss.

He said: "Stenson's decision makes a mockery of the matches. It's the end of the Ryder Cup as we know it, it's bound to be. You cannot call it a credible event any more, and you can say the same for the Presidents Cup now too. Once the teams involved are not represented by the strongest players and individuals, the credibility of the competition is spent.”

Stenson, who has played in five Ryder Cups, released a statement earlier in the week saying that while he was hugely disappointed to lose the captaincy , there were several factors in his decision to sign up. As far as Jacklin is concerned, though, there's only one reason: "It's all come down to money, how much of it the players can earn, and we're only at the first round of it. It's a complete disaster and an extremely sad state of affairs. The LIV players are laughing all the way to the bank – they are having a honeymoon with all the money.”

It's not just the Ryder Cup Jacklin sees suffering, either. He thinks the Series poses a threat to next year’s Majors. He said: "What is very different at this point in time is figuring out what the long-term consequences will be for golf's officialdom, organisations like the R&A, the USGA, The Masters. All these institutions are affected by this crazy situation. They've got about 250 days until The Masters, the next Major championship, to sort all this out. Who's going to be allowed to play in which events going forward, that's the next question."

As to how to resolve the situation, Jacklin proposed one solution. He said: "I don't see an end game unless the Saudis are permitted to run their tour alongside the existing environment. That's the best we can hope for.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia changes mind, not resigning DP World Tour membership

LIV Golf Invitational Series player Sergio Garcia says he has changed his mind on giving up his DP World Tour membership. "When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN. "That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

How the PGA Tour should fight off LIV, according to Hunter Mahan

Hunter Mahan has a theory on LIV Golf and what the PGA Tour should do to try and fend off the Saudi-backed series. If we're being brutally honest, it's clear now that the PGA Tour's attempts to stand pat with legacy and prestige aren't working as they had hoped. In...
NFL
The Independent

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman tipped not to compromise over Ryder Cup

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation’s “confrontational” CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours.Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, while Henrik Stenson was stripped of the captaincy for signing up to the Saudi-backed breakaway.Gallacher, who captained Europe in 1991, 1993 and 1995, believes the PGA Tour and DP World Tour might be able to “weather the storm” for now, but will be forced to...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro calls for contracts to deal with LIV Golf threat

The emergence of LIV has undoubtedly rocked the status quo and apart from readying their lawyers the PGA Tour may need to change in other ways to adapt to the changing landscape of professional golf. Of course, by now you will have heard that apart from the guaranteed prize money...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
Golf Digest

How Tony Finau brought order to an otherwise chaotic finish at the 3M Open

Tony Finau not only rallied Sunday to win the 3M Open, but also simultaneously with his three-stroke victory injected a little sanity into a game awash in uncertainty. The highest-ranked player to reach the weekend in Blaine, Minn., Finau overcame a five-stroke deficit to veteran Scott Piercy, who for 61 holes appeared poised to turn professional golf upside down not quite as seismically as Greg Norman but nevertheless with momentous consequences. Ranked 297th in the world, Piercy was attempting to win his first individual stroke-play title since 2015 after showing up with a new swing—from a new swing coach—a new caddie, a new driver and a new putter.
BLAINE, MN
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tony Finau's Win On Sunday

Tony Finau has a reputation as a hard-luck loser on the PGA Tour, but this weekend he came through with his third tour victory. Finau captured the 3M Open in Minneapolis, closing out the tournament on Sunday with a final round 67 to shoot 17-under for the event. He finished three strokes ahead of Emiliano Grillo and Im Sung-Jae.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#The European Ryder Cup#The Express#Ryder Cups
The Associated Press

Henderson wins another LPGA major, Finau rallies at 3M Open

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson ended her six-year wait for a second major championship. The Canadian capped off a wild final round at the Evian Championship by rolling in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win by one stroke Sunday. Henderson closed with an even-par 71. She finished at 17-under 267, one clear of LPGA Tour rookie Sophia Schubert, one of many to make a run at Henderson at Evian Resort Golf Club. Five players were tied for third a further shot back: Mao Saigo (64), Lydia Ko (66), Charley Hull (67), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and Carlota Ciganda (68).
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Finau runs away with 3M Open victory after Scott Piercy falls apart late

Tony Finau had a day to remember while Scott Piercy had a round to forget. The latter entered the final round of the 2022 3M Open with a four-shot lead before falling apart right around the turn. The former kept his cool and patiently made his way around TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, and took advantage of Piercy’s mistakes en route to a three-shot win.
BLAINE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Last-Hole Birdie Gives Clarke Victory at Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot on Sunday. Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were level at 9 under overall after the third round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole.
GOLF
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

82
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy