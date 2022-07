NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for New York City as well as parts of northern New Jersey and Long Island as storms hit the region Monday afternoon. The warning covers the five boroughs, Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties in New Jersey and Nassau County on Long Island and southern Westchester County. The possibility of flash flooding was expected to last through about 4 p.m., per the National Weather Service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO