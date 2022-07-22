ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The truth of the ‘nonsense’ plot to dethrone Harold Wilson | Letter

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUJIB_0gpEk2Cp00
Harold Wilson waves to the crowd as he arrives at No 10 Downing Street with his wife Mary. Photograph: PA

Your report on the latest release of classified files from the National Archives refers to a letter from Cecil Harmsworth King dismissing reports that he, Lord Mountbatten and Hugh Cudlipp had planned to overthrow Harold Wilson’s government ( Alleged plotter wrote talk of Wilson ‘coup’ was nonsense, UK archives show, 19 July ).

I suggest that a more reliable source for evidence of King’s perfidy is Cudlipp’s gripping autobiography Walking on the Water. In it, Cudlipp, a talented journalist who succeeded King as chairman of the Daily Mirror Group, relates that King plotted an “emergency government” to overthrow Harold Wilson.

Cudlipp met Mountbatten at the latter’s Broadlands home and then arranged a meeting between King and Mountbatten on 8 May 1968 at the peer’s London residence.

King asked Mountbatten if he would “agree to be the titular head of a new administration”. Mountbatten turned to his friend Sir Solly Zuckerman, who he had wisely brought along, and asked: “What do you think?” Zuckerman rose from his chair, reports Cudlipp, and replied: “This is rank treachery … I’m a public servant and will have nothing to do with it. Nor should you, Dickie.”

He quotes Mountbatten as saying that so far as he was concerned that sort of role was “simply not on”. Had Mountbatten agreed, the armed forces would have had a difficult choice given that their oath of allegiance is to the Queen, not the country.

It’s a story that was told to me decades ago by Frank Rogers, who went on to become chairman of Hollinger, which owned the Telegraph. He was Cudlipp’s “bag carrier” at the time. All evidence is that King was a very sinister cove indeed.
Brian Basham
Crowhurst, East Sussex

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Wilson
Person
Lord Mountbatten
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Archives#King#The Daily Mirror Group
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy