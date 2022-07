Dallas-Fort Worth’s market for newly built homes is catching up to Austin’s market — and not in a good way. New data from Dallas-based HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. Among the state’s four major metro areas, Austin led this category in June ($541,079), with Houston at $419,573 and San Antonio at $391,577.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO