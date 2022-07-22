ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable

By Marsha Badger
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMXjE_0gpEgyRq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjWLE_0gpEgyRq00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Congratulations are in order to couple, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. Rumors that two were expecting their first child together hit the streets last month. The Happiness Over Everything singer confirmed she is expecting her first child with Sean via a gorgeous maternity photo she posted to her Instagram page a few days ago. Now the soulful star is letting us in with more stunning images from the couple’s recent maternity shoot.

In a vintage-style photo , Aiko shared a warm embrace with her man, who she’s been dating since 2016. Their heads touched gently as Sean cradled her growing stomach. On Instagram, the dotting father-to-be left a comment that said, “Thankful For My family ”

This will be Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. The singer has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Bronner, with O’Ryan Bronner, singer and younger brother to Omarion. Although Bronner has been making headlines lately for his watermelon “performance” during The Mario/Omarion Verzuz and his jumping jacks routine on OnlyFans, his antics aren’t strong enough to overshadow Aiko’s baby news.

Sean and Aiko have not released too many details about their child, but the rapper expressed his excitement in a now expired post on his Instagram stories.

“Whole new motivation foreal!” Sean wrote. “Very grateful God continues to bless us thank you.”

“Can’t wait to be a dad,” he continued on the next slide.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Jhene Aiko Gave Us Fashion Killa Vibes On The Red Carpet

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Omarion Verzuz Mario: The Best Tweets About The Battle Of The 2000s R&B Hearthrobs

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Omarion
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Fashion Killa#Jumping Jacks#Mefeater Magazine
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy