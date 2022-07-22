ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Focus 7/22/22: Riley County Police

By KMAN Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from the Riley...

Great Bend Post

Kansas liquor store owner helps police catch burglary suspect

Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a Salina liquor store robbery after the liquor store owner recognized him in another part of the city. Just after 7p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the area of Ohio Street and E. Iron Avenue in Salina after the owner of Hillside Liquor, 1200 E. Crawford Street, saw a man who matched the description of the person who burgled the liquor store early Monday, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Wanted teen turns himself in to Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.
TOPEKA, KS
Man arrested for June 5 shooting in Manhattan

Riley County Police on Friday arrested a man in connection to a June 5th shooting. 25-year-old Tyrell Harper was taken into police custody just before 3 p.m. July 22nd. Harper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated battery. Police accuse Harper of punching a...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD: Man threatens Manhattan couple with metal pole

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a 63-year-old man allegedly threatened a Manhattan couple with a metal pole early Saturday morning. The Riley County Police Department says around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, officers were called to the 400 block of S 3rd St. with reports of an aggravated assault.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Deer in the road sends 2 Manhattan men to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer in the road sent two Manhattan men to the hospital late Sunday night. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers were called to the 6100 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident. When officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K9 unit used to find man after business burglary in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody with burglary and theft charges after an incident early in the morning. Dispatch received notice of an alarm going off at a business in the 5200 block of SW Topeka Boulevard around 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. When a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene, he found a vehicle hidden between bags of mulch and the fence to the business’ yard.
TOPEKA, KS
Two Manhattan residents injured in Sunday night crash

Two Manhattan residents were injured around 10:45pm Sunday in the 6100 block of Anderson Avenue. RCPD responded to the scene where a 2003 Subaru Forester operated by 25-year-old Jose Castro-Rivera had been traveling west when he maneuvered to avoid a deer. Police say the vehicle left the road, partially overturned,...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: Police ID remains found in rural Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY - Human remains found in rural Ellsworth County on Tuesday have been identified as those of a Salina man missing for more than a month. On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural area in Ellsworth County for a report of a body being found in a field., according to a statement from the. Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Arrest just reported to RCPD months after Topeka man jailed for threats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Months after a Topeka man was arrested for allegedly threatening a man in Riley Co., RCPD said the arrest was just reported to them. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Thomas Hahn, 45, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department on April 25.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

LOCATED: Riley County Police find missing 8-year-old

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Riley County police said they found an 8-year-old girl who was missing for nearly 7 hours Friday. The girl went missing around 6 a.m. Friday morning in the northern part of Manhattan, near Manhattan and Kimball Avenues. Police said they found the girl at 12:40 p.m. Police said the girl “ran […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 16-22

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DEMERCURIO, ASHLEY NICOLE; 36; Kansas. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. NAME:...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Southwest Topeka road to close beginning August 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning August 1 at 8:00 a.m. , SW 61st St. between SW Auburn Road and SW Hodges Road will be closed to thru traffic for the removal and replacement of the existing SW 61st bridge over Six-Mile Creek. The existing bridge will be replaced with a...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
In Focus 7/27/22: Cliff Williams, Hans Tessman, Dee McKee

On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 378 Superintendent Cliff Williams. We also spoke with Pottawatomie County Commission District 1: Republican candidate Hans Tessman. In our final segment we spoke with Pottawatomie County Commission District 1: Incumbent Republican Dee McKee.
JC Post

Fresh Start Shelter works to reopen in Junction City

There will be a meet and greet for the public at the Fresh Start Shelter, 136 W. 3rd Street on July 30 from 3-5 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and music will be provided. Efforts have been under way to get the facility back up and running after it had been closed for a few months. The shelter is now open four hours per day for assistance, explained Todd Kyle. "We still will provide specific needs as far as maybe job help or food help or maybe medical help, things of that nature."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

COVID-19 hits Kansas hospital providers, staff

JUNCTION CITY —Numerous Geary Community Hospital doctors, nurses and staff are out sick due to COVID-19. Margaret Grismer, Interim Hospital Administrator, told JC Post that Dr. Tom Craig "is holding down the fort for us and we're very appreciative of that. " She noted that one doctor is away on drill and another one is on vacation. "And the remaining physicians all have COVID, so we have five providers out this week with COVID."

