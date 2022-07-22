In Focus 7/22/22: Riley County Police

WABAUNSEE COUNTY , Kan. — The McPherson County Sheriff's Department and Newton Police were a part of a three-day special operation in Wabaunsee County that targeted major criminals and resulted in multiple arrests. In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized...
Authorities in northeast Kansas on Monday announced a drug operation where they seized over $4.4 million worth of drugs. The Junction City Police Department, along with several other Kansas law enforcement agencies, seized more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine over the span of a “three-day special operation,” according to Junction City spokesman Cadin Sanner.
Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a Salina liquor store robbery after the liquor store owner recognized him in another part of the city. Just after 7p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the area of Ohio Street and E. Iron Avenue in Salina after the owner of Hillside Liquor, 1200 E. Crawford Street, saw a man who matched the description of the person who burgled the liquor store early Monday, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on a variety of charges after a weekend traffic stop. Just after 8 P.M. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Further...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.
Riley County Police on Friday arrested a man in connection to a June 5th shooting. 25-year-old Tyrell Harper was taken into police custody just before 3 p.m. July 22nd. Harper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated battery. Police accuse Harper of punching a...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a 63-year-old man allegedly threatened a Manhattan couple with a metal pole early Saturday morning. The Riley County Police Department says around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, officers were called to the 400 block of S 3rd St. with reports of an aggravated assault.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer in the road sent two Manhattan men to the hospital late Sunday night. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers were called to the 6100 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident. When officers...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody with burglary and theft charges after an incident early in the morning. Dispatch received notice of an alarm going off at a business in the 5200 block of SW Topeka Boulevard around 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. When a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene, he found a vehicle hidden between bags of mulch and the fence to the business’ yard.
Two Manhattan residents were injured around 10:45pm Sunday in the 6100 block of Anderson Avenue. RCPD responded to the scene where a 2003 Subaru Forester operated by 25-year-old Jose Castro-Rivera had been traveling west when he maneuvered to avoid a deer. Police say the vehicle left the road, partially overturned,...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY - Human remains found in rural Ellsworth County on Tuesday have been identified as those of a Salina man missing for more than a month. On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural area in Ellsworth County for a report of a body being found in a field., according to a statement from the. Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Months after a Topeka man was arrested for allegedly threatening a man in Riley Co., RCPD said the arrest was just reported to them. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Thomas Hahn, 45, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department on April 25.
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Riley County police said they found an 8-year-old girl who was missing for nearly 7 hours Friday. The girl went missing around 6 a.m. Friday morning in the northern part of Manhattan, near Manhattan and Kimball Avenues. Police said they found the girl at 12:40 p.m. Police said the girl “ran […]
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DEMERCURIO, ASHLEY NICOLE; 36; Kansas. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. NAME:...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning August 1 at 8:00 a.m. , SW 61st St. between SW Auburn Road and SW Hodges Road will be closed to thru traffic for the removal and replacement of the existing SW 61st bridge over Six-Mile Creek. The existing bridge will be replaced with a...
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 378 Superintendent Cliff Williams. We also spoke with Pottawatomie County Commission District 1: Republican candidate Hans Tessman. In our final segment we spoke with Pottawatomie County Commission District 1: Incumbent Republican Dee McKee.
There will be a meet and greet for the public at the Fresh Start Shelter, 136 W. 3rd Street on July 30 from 3-5 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and music will be provided. Efforts have been under way to get the facility back up and running after it had been closed for a few months. The shelter is now open four hours per day for assistance, explained Todd Kyle. "We still will provide specific needs as far as maybe job help or food help or maybe medical help, things of that nature."
JUNCTION CITY —Numerous Geary Community Hospital doctors, nurses and staff are out sick due to COVID-19. Margaret Grismer, Interim Hospital Administrator, told JC Post that Dr. Tom Craig "is holding down the fort for us and we're very appreciative of that. " She noted that one doctor is away on drill and another one is on vacation. "And the remaining physicians all have COVID, so we have five providers out this week with COVID."
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said five teens are in custody and facing multiple charges in connection to an aggravated burglary that took place in South Topeka last week. A 14-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female are in custody...
