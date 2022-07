GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men killed in a two-vehicle crash near Quaker City last Wednesday. 65-year-old Timothy Lacass of Quaker City and 73-year-old Chester Cole of Freeport in Harrison County were killed when their vehicles crashed into one another. The crash caused a fire in both vehicles and a good samaritan removed three juvenile passengers from the Freeport man’s car. The juveniles are reportedly still hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

