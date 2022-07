Billie Eilish called in to Apple Music’s New Music Daily to dish on her surprise EP Guitar Songs and ended up admitting her distaste for the typical studio experience. “I don’t like studios, I don’t like sessions,” she told host Zane Lowe. “I don’t like the vibe of studios, I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There’s no windows, it smells like weed, like…There’s other artists there, you bump into them, you look stupid and then you’re embarrassed that they saw you look stupid. I don’t know. It freaks me out. It, like, truly gives me social anxiety to be in a studio…Yeah, no, it’s not my gig. I don’t enjoy it.”

