Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Hopefully available for camp

Kyle Shanahan has concerns going into 2022 training camp, as the San Francisco 49ers work to improve their roster in the hopes of returning to the Super Bowl sooner than later. That said, there are at least two things he seems completely unfettered by -- one being the change at franchise quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance, and the other being the situation with Deebo Samuel. Samuel, who initially requested a trade that the team did not honor, has since reported to mandatory minicamp and is expected on the field for training camp.

