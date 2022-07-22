ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Hopefully available for camp

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said the hope is Murray (ankle) will be ready for training camp,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Draymond Green wants four-year max extension, willing to explore other teams if Warriors won't pay, per report

The Golden State Warriors just won a championship with the highest payroll in NBA history, and things are only going to get pricier from here. While their entire core is locked in for next season, four of the five best players are eligible for extensions this offseason that could launch the Warriors even further into uncharted luxury-tax territory for the next few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Kyle Shanahan believes Deebo Samuel will get new deal, remain in San Francisco 'for many years'

Kyle Shanahan has concerns going into 2022 training camp, as the San Francisco 49ers work to improve their roster in the hopes of returning to the Super Bowl sooner than later. That said, there are at least two things he seems completely unfettered by -- one being the change at franchise quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance, and the other being the situation with Deebo Samuel. Samuel, who initially requested a trade that the team did not honor, has since reported to mandatory minicamp and is expected on the field for training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Lands on PUP list

The Cowboys placed Gallup (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Gallup's status for Week 1 still remains legitimately in question, so it's not much of a surprise to see him begin training camp on the PUP list. The 26-year-old wideout can come off the PUP list at any point in training camp, if deemed healthy, though the Cowboys seem unlikely to rush him back onto the field after having just locked in a five-year extension. Jalen Tolbert, James Washington (foot) and Noah Brown (hamstring) could handle added reps behind CeeDee Lamb as long as Gallup remains sidelined.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

WATCH: SF Justin Edwards, nation's No. 3 recruit, to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top prospects from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Justin Edwards announces his decision between finalists Kentucky and Tennessee. Edwards is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 3 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is an afternoon affiar. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's unclear if he will be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Beginning rehab assignment

Burger (hand) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Burger was expected to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July but was delayed by a week and a half due to an illness. The 26-year-old has been on the injured list since July 6 due to a bone bruise in his right hand, but he seems to be on track to be activated this weekend or sometime next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Swipes seventh bag

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Blows third save

Sewald suffered a blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers, surrendering two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in the eighth inning. Manager Scott Servais turned to his best bullpen option in the eighth with the top of the lineup due up, and Sewald started strong with two quick outs. However, he walked the next two Rangers and served up a game-tying Adolis Garcia double to be stung with his third blown save of the campaign. Sewald had converted 12 straight combined saves and holds prior Tuesday's mishap and still possesses a quality 2.79 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 45 strikeouts over 38.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Esteury Ruiz: Playing time dwindling

Ruiz will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Though he'll be included in the lineup for the series finale, the 23-year-old rookie is starting for only the second time in seven games and looks like he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role for the time being. The Padres could welcome Wil Myers (knee) back from the 10-day injured list later this week, at which point Ruiz could be a natural candidate to get optioned back to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Riding pine Wednesday

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier is resting after he went 4-for-16 with a double, two RBI, three walks and two strikeouts over the last five games. MJ Melendez is starting in right field while Cam Gallagher takes over behind the plate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' John Hurst: Signs with Colts

The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but he was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy