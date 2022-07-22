ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Derwin James: Likely available for training camp

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

James (shoulder) likely will be ready for training camp after sitting out the team's minicamp...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Colts' John Hurst: Signs with Colts

The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but he was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list

Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Lands on NFI list

Coleman (undisclosed) has been placed on the active/non-football illness list, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. The report notes that Coleman, who sustained an unspecified injury away from the team facility, can be removed from the list at any time during training camp. Once he re-takes the field, Coleman will look to secure a depth role in the Jets' backfield behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Jamison Crowder: Dealing with soreness

Crowder (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday due to soreness, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Coach Sean McDermott considers Crowder "day-to-day." The veteran slot specialist has now missed two consecutive practices, but there's not yet any indication that he's dealing with a potential long-term issue. As long as Crowder remains sidelined it will mean increased opportunities for other wideouts to handle reps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, including Isaiah McKenzie and rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. Crowder is said to be competing with McKenzie for the key starting role in the slot.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Headed to Green Bay

Leavitt signed a contract with the Packers on Monday. Leavitt was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday after he registered career highs in tackles (35) and both defensive (233) and special-teams (347) snaps over 16 games in 2021. The 27-year-old should play a key role for Green Bay special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as Las Vegas' interim head coach for 13 games last year.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Saints' Nick Vannett: Lands on illness list

Vannett (illness) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. Vannett will have to wait to hit the field for training camp. The veteran tight end is expected to file in behind Adam Trautman and Taysom Hill on the Saints' positional depth chart.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Beginning rehab assignment

Burger (hand) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Burger was expected to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July but was delayed by a week and a half due to an illness. The 26-year-old has been on the injured list since July 6 due to a bone bruise in his right hand, but he seems to be on track to be activated this weekend or sometime next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out with shoulder injury

Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder impingement, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's yet another injury for the Rays, who ruled out Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) for the season Monday. Mejia had a .992 OPS through 14 games in July and was poised to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Zunino sidelined, but the switch-hitting catcher will now be out for at least the next 10 days. Rene Pinto was called up in a corresponding move to provide depth at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

T.Y. Hilton free agency: Colts GM Chris Ballard says possible reunion with Indy legend is 'still in the mix'

Training camps are blasting off this week for all 32 NFL clubs, and with some very notable free agents still available. There's now one fewer on the table, as of Tuesday, with former All-Pro receiver Julio Jones set to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal. That's one player who was never in consideration for the Indianapolis Colts, though, as general manager Chris Ballard made clear this week -- though not shutting the door on a possible reunion with team legend T.Y. Hilton.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: To open camp on PUP list

Hamler (knee) will open training camp on the PUP list, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Given that Hamler is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he suffered in late September last year, it's not surprising that the team plans to ease the wideout back into the mix. Barring any setbacks, however, the 2020 second-rounder has a solid chance to be ready for Week 1 action. As things stand though, Hamler projects as the Broncos' No. 4 receiver, behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. That said, if injuries hit any of the top trio down the road, Hamler's ability to stretch the field could mesh well with the skills new franchise QB Russell Wilson brings to the table.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer

Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Remains sidelined

Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. A sore calf prevented Yastrzemski from playing the last two days, and it will keep him out of the starting lineup for a third day in a row.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Absence continues

Abrams (biceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers. Abrams has not taken the field since the first game following the All-Star break, and he will remain out of the starting lineup for at least another day. Chances are he will remain out at least until Friday, as the Padres play an afternoon affair Wednesday and have off the following day.
SAN DIEGO, CA

