ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

By Chloe Folmar
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXZuS_0gpEfMNn00
FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(The Hill) – The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by the Ohio attorney general, according to the release.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Trolls Jan. 6 Panel by Handing Over a Single Text Message: Report

The Secret Service on Tuesday gave a single text message to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, according to reports. The Guardian cited two anonymous sources saying the Secret Service claimed the text was the only message responsive to a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel requesting all communications from the 48 hours before and including the insurrection in 2021. The agency promised to search for further texts and phone records but said they were likely to be irretrievably lost. Investigators reportedly learned that the texts had been wiped during an agency-wide reset of phones on Jan. 27, 2021, just 11 days after the communications were requested by Congress and agents were reminded to back up their phone data.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Watchdog Knew Jan. 6 Texts Were Deleted in February: Report

A watchdog agency knew in February about the Secret Service’s deletion of text messages sent around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but chose not to alert Congress, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General also reportedly prepared in October 2021 to make a public alert about the Secret Service blocking requests for text messages and other records about the Jan. 6 insurrection, but ultimately chose not to do so. The inspector general’s failure to raise the alarm about the mass text purge may have hurt the chances of vital evidence relating to the Capitol attack being recovered, anonymous whistleblowers who spoke to the Post fear. It’s thought the lost messages may have provided critical information about former President Donald Trump’s plans and actions around the riot.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Homeland Security Is Buying Its Way Around the Fourth Amendment

American taxpayers pay to be spied upon. That's one takeaway from new documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has been examining how federal agents spent millions to purchase massive troves of cellphone location data and dodge Fourth Amendment requirements. As part of a lawsuit against the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
WGN Radio

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Warranties#Phone Companies#Sumco Panama#Robocall Response Team#The Enforcement Bureau#Fcc Enforcement Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FCC
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy