Public Health

Biden ran fever but COVID-19 symptoms have ‘improved,’ doctor says

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( The Hill ) – President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “improved” but he ran a 99.4 degree fever on Thursday evening, his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum on Friday.

O’Connor said that Biden’s temperature has returned to normal after treating the fever with Tylenol and that the president continues to experience a runny nose, fatigue, and an occasional cough.

“His voice is deeper this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air,” O’Connor wrote.

The physician said that Biden is tolerating the antiviral Paxlovid “well” and that he would continue the course as planned.

What is Paxlovid, the pill Biden is taking after testing positive for COVID?

The letter is the first update from Biden’s physician since Thursday morning when he wrote a letter detailing the president’s symptoms and treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden is up-to-date in his coronavirus vaccinations, having received his second booster in March, and began the Paxlovid treatment on Thursday.

Initially, O’Connor said that the president was experiencing fatigue, a runny nose, and a dry cough. White House officials said that the president began feeling tired on Wednesday night before testing positive on Thursday morning.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CNN earlier Friday that he had checked in with Biden at 10 p.m. last night and that the president “was doing just fine.” Jha said that his symptoms were the same.

Jha and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre are scheduled to brief reporters on Friday afternoon.

