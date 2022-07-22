ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

American Airlines passenger: Blood was ‘running down my face’ after severe turbulence on flight

By Niko Clemmons, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vcb8_0gpEerLB00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – An American Airlines passenger said he was covered in blood after his flight from Tampa to Nashville experienced severe turbulence on Wednesday.

The plane made an emergency landing in Birmingham, Alabama. Eight people, including six passengers and two crew members, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Bumped from a flight? Here’s how much the airline may owe you

Travis Hamilton, a passenger on Wednesday’s flight, was on his way to Nashville to participate in a charity golf tournament. He was in the airplane bathroom when, about an hour into the flight, it felt like he was being whipped around on a roller coaster,” he said.

“Before I could finish washing my hands, I was on the roof of the bathroom,” Hamilton remembered. “Up and down. 10 seconds.”

When it stopped, all Hamilton could see was blood, he said.

“I looked in the mirror and it was kind of running down my face.”

After kicking his way out the bathroom, Hamilton said he saw chaos throughout the cabin.

“Oxygen masks were down,” Hamilton said. “Babies were screaming. Everybody’s kind of like, ‘What just happened?'”

Hamilton then realized he wasn’t the only one who was hurt.

“The one stewardess, man, she was messed up,” Hamilton said. “There’s blood just all over her face and the other one couldn’t hardly turn her head or neck or anything.”

A spokeswoman for American Airlines had previously issued a statement on Wednesday’s flight, saying the plane — an Embraer E175 — had experienced “unexpected turbulence” but landed without incident in Birmingham.

Hamilton, however, feels the airline should be penalized.

“The fact they gave less than a minute warning to put on our seatbelt, they need to be held accountable for it,” Hamilton claimed.

8 hospitalized after plane hits ‘unexpected turbulence,’ makes emergency landing in Alabama

Hamilton was also checked by fire-rescue team upon landing, having suffered a small cut on his head. For his troubles, Hamilton said the airline offered a $12 meal voucher and AAdvantage miles — which wasn’t good enough, in his opinion.

“That’s very rude,” he said.

Hamilton eventually made it to his intended destination in Nashville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
thatssotampa.com

Yacht Starship launches brunch cruises from Tampa

Yacht Starship may offer the best brunch in Tampa. Brunch with a view? Nice. Brunch aboard a luxury vessel with stunning Tampa Bay views? Nicer. Yacht Starship is known for its luxe cruises, and now they’ve added a brunch adventure to their repertoire. The brunch cruises board at noon at launch at 12:30pm every Saturday and Sunday from Yacht Starship’s Channelside Drive location (603 Channelside Dr).
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Birmingham, AL
People

Two Flight Attendants and Six Passengers Injured After Flight Hits Sudden Severe Turbulence

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted this week due to severe turbulence that left several injured. The flight was headed from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville on Wednesday with 56 passengers onboard, and was forced to land in Birmingham, Alabama, after hitting unexpected turbulence over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle, officials said per the Associated Press. The plane landed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox13news.com

Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Deadly crash partially closes Adamo Drive in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash closed a roadway in Tampa Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police said they were investigating a single-vehicle fatality that happened on East Adamo Drive. The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive at 50th Street. It was later...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbulence
HipHopDX.com

Tampa Rapper Rollie Bands Murdered Minutes After Challenging His 'Opps' To Pull Up

Tampa, FL – Aspiring Tampa, Florida rapper Rollie Bands was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend minutes after challenging his enemies to meet him at his apartment. According to Fox 13, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said officers were investigating a murder at IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard on Friday (July 22).
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Murdered After Telling His Enemies To Come Kill Him

A Tampa rapper who went by the name “Rollie Bands” was sadly murdered just 5 minutes after telling his enemies to come kill him. According to Revolt Tv, Rollie Bands posted this message to his instagram story,“A lot of these n*ggas know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n*gga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 minutes.” Soon after the Hillsborough County sheriffs department received a report that a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The suspects fled the scene, but investigators believe that the victim knew them. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. The Hillsborough County Sheriffs office is encouraging anyone with information to give them a call at (813) 247-8200. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
WFLA

Photos: South Tampa home finalist in HGTV’s ‘Ultimate House Hunt’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa home has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. The Ultimate House Hunt is an online month-long promotion held annually that showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories. Those include amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Another home insurance company leaving Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly two months into hurricane season and homeowners across the state are bracing to find out when their insurance company will stop insuring their homes. Bankers Insurance Group is based out of St. Petersburg. The company is pulling out of Florida's home insurance market because...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Florida train runs over person lying on railroad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being run over by a train in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at 3:17 a.m. in Osceola County. Troopers said the pedestrian was lying on the railroad track with their head on the...
TAMPA, FL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy