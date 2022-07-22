ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Sam Hartman: ‘I owed it to Wake Forest’ to return after ACC loss

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman explained his decision to return to school during ACC Media Days.

“It’s one of the reasons I came back. It’s a legacy, right?” Hartman said. “Wake Forest invested in me, and I want to invest back in Wake Forest. I felt like I owed it to them and their belief in me. … I wanted to make it right.”

The Demon Deacons are coming off of one of the best seasons in program history, finishing with an 11-3 record and an appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

Despite the team’s successes, there was still some level of disappointment in how the season ended after an 8-0 start that saw the team flirt with making the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately, a narrow upset loss to North Carolina followed by blowout defeats to Clemson and then Pitt in the ACC Championship game dropped Wake Forest out of the CFP conversation.

Regardless, Hartman was one of the better signal callers in the sport last season and would certainly have had suitors in the NFL Draft. Instead, he’s decided to run it back and attempt to capture an ACC Championship in Winston-Salem.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

