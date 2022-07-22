ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kane Brown Releases Hip-Hop Slanted Single “Grand”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
Kane Brown has released the latest single off his upcoming third album, Different Man, with the dance and hip-hop-leaning track titled “Grand.”

Earlier in the week, Brown teased “Grand” on social media, sharing a video of him singing and dancing in the studio, along with some footage from what appears to be the track’s video shoot with a green background and strobe lights.

An ode to the important things, family, a little whiskey in hand, and enjoying the life you have are the lyrics, Ain’t life grand / Only ones I keep around me is my fam / No coincidence, it’s always been the plan / And I always keep it trilly with the fans / Oh, ain’t life grand / And I love a little whiskey in my hand / Make it disappear then reappear again / Matter fact I never want this life to end until the end.

Brown recently revealed the release of his upcoming third album Different Man, out September 9, which features 17 songs, including previous singles “Like I Love Country Music,” “Whiskey Sour,” which he co-produced, his No. 1 hit “One Mississippi,” “Leave You Alone,” and “Grand.”

“The third album I’m doing right now,” said Brown in a recent American Songwriter cover story, “I’ve definitely taken my time and made sure of the songs that I want on there. Some I kicked off and put back on and kicked off again and now they’re back on.”

In addition to his forthcoming album, Brown will be kicking off his international Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which marks his first time touring Australia and New Zealand. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Melbourne, Australia, and will continue on through Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.K., and Europe before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden on January 31, 2023.

Photo Courtesy of Sony Music

