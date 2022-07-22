Marcus Mumford announces first solo tour: See the dates

Mumford & Sons singer and songwriter Marcus Mumford has just announced his first run of tour dates as he prepares to unleash his forthcoming debut solo offering, (self-titled) , into the world this fall.

Marcus Mumford will head out on a headlining tour of North America in support of his solo debut, kicking off with two dates in Colorado on September 19 and 20, continuing through November 10 in Toronto, Canada with stops in major cities along the way.

A special ‘Seated Fan Club’ ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, July 26, at 10AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 29, at 10AM local time. Click HERE for official details and see the full list of tour dates below.

Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 – October 14 (except 10/9). The A’s will support October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

9/19 | Boulder, CO | Fox Theatre*

9/20 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

9/24 | Las Vegas, NV | iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 | Seattle, WA | The Paramount Theatre

9/27 | Portland, OR | Keller Auditorium

9/30 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

10/4 | Ventura, CA | Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 | El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia

10/7 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

10/9 | Austin, TX | | ACL Fest

10/10 | Houston, TX | White Oak Music Hall

10/11 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

10/14 | New Orleans, LA | Orpheum Theater

10/16 | Austin, TX | ACL Fest

10/17 | Tulsa, OK | Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 | Kansas City, MO | Midland Theatre*

10/20 | Milwaukee, WI | The Pabst Theater*

10/21 | Madison, WI | The Sylvee

10/22 | Saint Paul, MN | Palace Theatre*

10/24 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

10/25 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 | Louisville, KY | Brown Theatre

10/28 | Durham, NC | Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 | Atlanta, GA | The Eastern*

10/30 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

11/1 | Asheville, NC | Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

11/3 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia

11/5 | Portland, ME | State Theater*

11/7 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

11/8 | Boston, MA | Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 | Toronto, ON | Massey Hall

*Not A Live Nation Date

Additionally, on Saturday, July 23, Mumford will host Marcus Mumford & Friends at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI as part of the Newport Folk Festival benefiting the Newport Festivals Foundation.

The tour news arrives just days after the release of Mumford's Steven Spielberg -directed music video for "Cannibal," the first official single from his forthcoming solo album.

“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation,” Marcus updated his followers earlier this month regarding his first Mumford & Sons -approved solo effort. "I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal.’ I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled),” Mumford added, revealing the full release, (self-titled) , is scheduled to hit shelves on September 16 featuring collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers , Clairo , Monica Martin , and Brandi Carlile .

