California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will not seek reelection to the state’s Supreme Court after her term concludes next year, she confirmed Wednesday. Cantil-Sakauye’s departure will mean a third appointment to the state’s high court for Gov. Gavin Newsom if he wins reelection in November. Newsom, a Democrat, has positioned California as a liberal foil to other, more conservative states and to the newly dominant conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

