‘The Gray Man’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

“Nope” is, maybe more than anything else, a movie about making movies. Sure, it’s ostensibly about a brother (played by Daniel Kaluuya) and a sister (played by Keke Palmer), reeling from the mysterious death of their father while trying to keep their family business afloat and — oh yeah, being menaced by a flying saucer hiding in a cloud outside their farmhouse. But the family are the descendants of a Black man who starred in the first moving images, their family business is horse wrangling for movies, and it says something that they aren’t trying to destroy or report the UFO that has been hoving around their property; they’re trying to capture it on camera.
