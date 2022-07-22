‘The Gray Man’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

Since Aeschylus’s trilogy “Oresteia” isn’t long enough, Robert Icke’s new update gives it a prequel. What is merely talked about in “Agamemnon,” the first play in the trilogy, is now played out onstage for 80 minutes, leaving only 155 minutes for the actual trilogy. Aeschylus, on the other hand, got right to it in his original: An angry Klytemnestra waits for Agamemnon to return from war in Troy so she can immediately kill him for having murdered their young daughter Iphigenia. Agamemnon’s justification is that the gods told him to do it, otherwise he’d lose the war. Klytemnestra’s justification is that her husband is a jerk. And so this revenge and retaliation story will go for the rest of the night.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO