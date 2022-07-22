ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner blasts DOJ after it announces investigation into alleged illegal dumping that discriminates against Blacks and Latinos

KHOU
KHOU
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the City of Houston for the way it handles illegal dumping complaints. The environmental justice investigation is being led by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. They're looking into whether city departments discriminate against Black and Latino Houstonians when responding to...

www.khou.com

Comments / 16

Tina Marie Baumbach Stone
4d ago

MAYBE they Also needs to investigate where all the hurricane Harvey money went to as well that was suppose to HELP Houston CITIZENS. and fix flooding issues as well as other THINGS. help people get their homes FIXED and they still have blue tarps on their roofs.

Reply(3)
18
N. Curbo
3d ago

So he wants it to look like San Francisco and LA just for now drugs aren’t legal. Going to become war zones soon, all blue cities first especially. Anyone with sense should flee the Demoncrat run cities.

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grist

Houston investigated for slow 311 response to Black & Hispanic residents

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Houston’s city government is under federal investigation after accusations that it responds to calls from Black and Hispanic residents about illegal dumping more slowly than if the complaints are from white residents, U.S. justice department officials announced Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
bigjolly.com

Rally to Stop Houston Murders NOW!

A new PAC has been formed to stop the out of control crime rate in Houston and Harris County directly attributable to Democrat judges and office holders. They are having a press conference and rally Wednesday morning, July 27th. From the Inbox:. This Wednesday, July 27, join us at the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Feds: Illegal dumping in Houston may violate civil rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials said is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the department’s civil rights division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminate against Black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws. Besides bodies, items dumped in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods include appliances, furniture, tires, mattresses and even vandalized ATM machines, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a news conference Friday. “Illegal dumping is a longstanding environmental justice issue, and like many other environmental justice issues, it often disproportionately burdens Black and Latino communities,″ said Clarke, who heads the department’s civil rights division. The investigation is the first publicly announced environmental justice action since Attorney General Merrick Garland created an office of environmental justice within the agency in May. The new office is focused on “fenceline communities” in Houston, New Orleans, Chicago and other cities that have been exposed to air and water pollution from chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites.
HOUSTON, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

KINGWOOD, Texas – Most of us know approximately how much our water bills are each month and we can budget for that. But dozens of homeowners in Kingwood are struggling to understand and pay sky-high water bills from the city of Houston. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into the bills, some up to $1,400 for just one month!
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston doctor suspended for vaccine misinformation files $25 million defamation lawsuit against Methodist Hospital

A Houston doctor who previously sued Methodist Hospital after she was suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation has filed a second lawsuit against the hospital. The newly filed lawsuit accuses Methodist and Methodist CEO Marc Boom of severely damaging the reputation of Dr. Mary Bowden — an ear, nose, and throat doctor in River Oaks who had her provisional privileges taken away last year after making claims online related to vaccine efficacy.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Illegal Dumping#Mayor#Houston City Council#Racism#Blacks And#The Department Of Justice#Latino Houstonians
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Downtick in viral load, hospitalizations suggests slowing of spread

Here are the latest COVID-19 data updates from the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 240 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 11-17, which fell to 226 per day for the week of July 18-25, a 5.83% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Race for Harris County Judge reaches dead heat, and more

She is the incumbent, but if an early poll is an accurate indication, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will have a fight on her hands to stay in office. The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston released a poll that shows the race in a virtual dead heat with Judge Hidalgo holding a one percentage point lead over political newcomer Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County leads the state in child drowning deaths

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has called for increased water safety vigilance this summer. The agency issued a notice stating that child drowning deaths are on the rise across the country. Drowning is the second-leading cause of death in children, according to the Centers...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
98online.com

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

(From Yahoo) Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. The fight started between two adult siblings, a brother and sister, Gonzalez said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris Health’s LBJ hospital re-designated as Maternal Level III facility by Texas Dept. of State Health Services

HOUSTON – Harris Health’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has been re-designated as a Maternal Level III facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday. According to a news release, the three-year recognition places the hospital, part of the Harris Health System, among 44 similarly-designated facilities for their high-quality service and care for new moms and newborns.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy