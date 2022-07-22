Supermodel Bella Hadid is giving '60s glam with latest hairstyle

Bella Hadid took a few inches off for her latest magazine cover.

The model, 25, graces the latest cover of Vogue Spain for August, which also includes a full fashion spread of the influencer inside the publication.

For her cover look, Hadid is sporting a black pixie haircut with a bit of fringe and a slight part in the middle of the bangs. The hair was done by stylist Evan Frausto. The cover look is complete with a bright pink coat that has popping flowers attached as she also holds an enflamed flower in her pink, gloved hands.

Shot by fashion photographer Elizaveta Porodina, Hadid can be seen throughout the spread working dresses over informal shirts, sparkling metallic tank tops, a shimmering gold floor-length gown, and much more.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was in charge of the shoot’s styling and Grace Ahn handled the makeup. The set design was the work of Nicholas Des Jardins.

The commenters on the official Vogue Spain Instagram post were loving what Hadid was serving up. “#queenbella DID IT AGAIN SHE IS AMAZING!” One wrote. There were also numerous “love it” posts and fire emojis. The fans are in!

Hadid posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the cover shoot to her own Instagram , giving a little look behind the curtain of what went into creating the eye-opening visuals. In the photos she adds to the new ‘do with a black headband and shows off a few different angles to the snaps.

Hadid’s close-crop comes weeks after she stepped out with her sister Gigi , both with matching shaved heads.

