Los Angeles, CA

Billie Eilish Dances to “Bad Guy” On Dodgers Stadium Dance Cam

By Alex Hopper
 5 days ago
While taking in a Dodgers game on July 21, Billie Eilish scored a spot on the coveted inter-inning “dance cam,” while dancing to one of her own songs.

A clip from the broadcast showed Eilish grooving to her 2019 hit, “Bad Guy” while her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas bobbed along to the song a few seats down. One of the commentators quipped, “How cool is it to dance to your own tune at Dodgers Stadium?” Then, a few of the singer’s friends stood up to dance around to the iconic chorus synth for a few moments before the camera moved on.

The appearance comes after a surprise drop from Eilish, as she shared a new two-song EP, Guitar Songs. The project features tracks “TV” and “The 30th.” Eilish has played the former multiple times on her current tour while the latter is a brand new release.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Eilish explained that she wrote “The 30th” last December during the first writing sessions after her lauded album, Happier Than Ever. The song describes a harrowing accident, which Eilish suggested she witnessed in real life.

“Something happened on November 30th, and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having,” Eilish said. “I was with Finneas, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now.'”

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

