Scotty McCreery can’t wipe the smile off his face after getting approval from George Strait

By Monica Rivera
 5 days ago

Scotty McCreery is living the dream as he continues to see his single, “Damn Strait,” climb the Country charts. While hitting #1 is always a special feeling, Scotty says he’s already won after getting approval from George Strait himself about the track.

LISTEN NOW : Scotty McCreery talks his single, ‘Damn Strait,’ how he’s readying for fatherhood and more with Audacy's Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour

“To kind of have a tribute song to your hero is amazing in itself. To see other people relate to it and connect — it’s been such a cool one to see it react,” Scotty expressed to Audacy’s Katie Neal . “If you love Country music, you love George Strait, so I think everyone’s been along for the ride with this one.”

Everyone including The King, himself! Scotty continued on the share that in addition to receiving an encouraging re-tweet from George, he also received a letter from him expressing gratitude for the song.

“We sent him the music video before he tweeted or anything — just like, ‘Hey, George! Want you to see this. Your face is all over it,’” said Scotty.

“He wrote back right away and was like, ‘Aw, man. Thanks so much! I love what you did, I love how you did it — thanks for the tribute.”

The dreams seem to keep coming true for McCreery as he also got to open some shows for Brooks & Dunn , who have also acted as a big inspiration for McCreery’s music.

“Those shows were bucket list shows for me,” said McCreery. “We’ve gotten the chance to open for a lot of my heroes and a lot of folks where I’m like freaking out, but they’re [Brooks & Dunn] towards the top of the list for me.”

He continued, “They were just the coolest guys… they put on just such great show and sound as good as ever. It’s hit after hit after hit. I’m just a country losing it when I’m front of house watching!”

Hear more about what’s going on in Scotty’s world and how he and wife, Gabi , are preparing for their first child due this November in the latest episode of the Katie & Co. Podcast, available now!

Comments / 4

CRAZY Cali fr. NC
3d ago

I think it is amazing how young this guy is but how great a country performer he already is. I mean he acts like he's 40 on stage and that he's been performing for 20 years. I like this little North Carolina boy he is a real McCoy country performer.

Reply
3
