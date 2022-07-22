ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Men’s Tennis adds transfer Julien Penzlin from Portland

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WNTZ
WNTZ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOOuz_0gpEao5400
Photo Courtesy – LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – Julien Penzlin, a native of Bad Homburg, Germany, has signed on with the LSU men’s tennis team after transferring from the University of Portland, head coach Danny Bryan announced on Wednesday.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Julien to LSU,” Bryan said. “He’s a strong, explosive player with a big serve and forehand and he had an extremely successful freshman campaign at Portland. What stands out about Julien is the amount of passion and energy that he plays with, and we can’t wait to see all his accomplishments play out as an LSU Tiger.”

Penzlin, a rising sophomore, joins the Tigers after one season with the Pilots. In his freshman season, Penzlin picked up a 16-7 record in singles, playing at the No. 3 spot, and tallied 15 wins in doubles play. Off the court, he was named a 2022 ITA scholar athlete.

Prior to his collegiate career, Penzlin peaked as high as the No. 7 ranked junior in Germany and No. 160 in open rankings.

(LSU Media Press Release)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

Arkansas player talks Hogs’ transfers to LSU

Current Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon spoke out about two Razorbacks, Joe Foucha & Greg Brooks Jr., transferring to SEC West foe LSU in the offseason. “They’re great players,” said Catlon. “LSU is luck to have them, because they’re really good players.” For his full comments, click on the video provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Former LSU Tiger accolades in NBA Summer League

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU basketball players had some good moments over the course of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, including Trendon Watford being named the MVP of the championship game Sunday won by his Portland Trail Blazers. Watford had 19 points, seven rebounds and made 7-of-15...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Paul Gervase selected in 12th round of MLB Draft by New York Mets

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Paul Gervase was selected Tuesday in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Mets. Gervase, a right-hander from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., was the No. 359 overall pick in the MLB Draft. Gervase, who transferred to LSU prior to the start of the 2022 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Doughty selected in 2nd Round of MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU redshirt sophomore infielder Cade Doughty was selected Sunday night in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Doughty, a second baseman from Denham Springs, La., was the No. 78 overall pick in the MLB Draft. Doughty joined...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tiger#Lsu Men S Tennis#Tigers#Ita#Lsu Media Press
WNTZ

Geaux Nation 1-on-1 with LSU WR Jack Bech

Geaux Nation leads your coverage from Atlanta with this year’s SEC Media Days. Sports Director Brian Holland went 1-on-1 with one of the breakout stars from last year, Jack Bech. For more, click on the video provided…
ATLANTA, GA
WNTZ

LSU’s Eric Reyzelman selected in 5th round of MLB Draft by Yankees

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Eric Reyzelman was selected Monday in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees. Reyzelman, a right-hander from San Ramon, Calif., was the No. 160 overall pick in the MLB Draft. Reyzelman, who transferred to LSU prior to the 2022 season […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Geaux Nation 1-on-1 with LSU LB Mike Jones

Geaux Nation has your coverage from SEC Media Days in Atlanta with, starting with a 1-on-1 interview with LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. Jones spoke out about the new coaching staff, what he sees from the LSU quarterback race & why he has a unique motivating factor for the first game of the season vs […]
ATLANTA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
WNTZ

Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall in the MLB draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU infielder/outfielder Jacob Berry is selected No. 6 overall by the Miami Marlins. The sophomore switch hitter batted a team high .370, with 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs in the 2022 season. He becomes LSU’s first 1st-round draft selection since 2017. During regular season alone, Berry batted .400, with three doubles, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU football ready for day one of SEC Media Days

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Brian Kelly will make his first appearance at the annual SEC Media Days on Monday as the Tigers will serve as the headline team on the opening day of the four-day event at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly: 3 criteria to win starting QB job

“…That’s not gonna work,” exclaimed LSU head coach Brian Kelly when talking about detractors with quarterbacks competing for the starting job at LSU. However, Kelly did set aside three main ways Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, or even Walker Howard can win the job in Fall Camp. For the answer broken down, click the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson named a NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Track and Field’s Lisa Gunnarsson was selected by the NCAA as a nominee for the 2022 Woman of the Year award. The two-time NCAA champion broke the school record for the pole vault earlier this year, and she recently concluded her LSU career with a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Anita Anwusi honored to preseason All-SEC team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Volleyball’s Anita Anwusi was named to the Preseason All-SEC team Monday morning, announced by the league office. The Tigers were selected eighth in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll after accumulating 66 points. Kentucky, the defending SEC Champion was crowned the favorites to win the league after capturing 10 of the 13 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

OFFICIAL: LSU names Baseball Assistant Coach, Recruiting Coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. – Josh Jordan, a National Assistant Coach of the Year who helped lead the Duke baseball program to unprecedented success, has been hired as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at LSU, coach Jay Johnson announced Friday. Jordan’s hiring is effective upon the completion of LSU’s background check process and approval by the university’s Board […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Things you didn’t know about LSU Baseball’s Alex Milazzo

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU catcher Alex Milazzo was a month into his first season of high school baseball at Zachary when he took a fastball to the mouth at the plate, breaking the entire front palate of his teeth. “When he turned and looked at me, he was covered in blood. Looking back, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

146
Followers
376
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy