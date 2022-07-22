LSU Men’s Tennis adds transfer Julien Penzlin from Portland

Photo Courtesy – LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – Julien Penzlin, a native of Bad Homburg, Germany, has signed on with the LSU men’s tennis team after transferring from the University of Portland, head coach Danny Bryan announced on Wednesday.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Julien to LSU,” Bryan said. “He’s a strong, explosive player with a big serve and forehand and he had an extremely successful freshman campaign at Portland. What stands out about Julien is the amount of passion and energy that he plays with, and we can’t wait to see all his accomplishments play out as an LSU Tiger.”

Penzlin, a rising sophomore, joins the Tigers after one season with the Pilots. In his freshman season, Penzlin picked up a 16-7 record in singles, playing at the No. 3 spot, and tallied 15 wins in doubles play. Off the court, he was named a 2022 ITA scholar athlete.

Prior to his collegiate career, Penzlin peaked as high as the No. 7 ranked junior in Germany and No. 160 in open rankings.

