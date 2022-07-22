ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany PD: Clifton Park teen found with handgun

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago
Police said Aaron Edmonds, 18, of Clifton Park had this handgun on him when he was arrested Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Clifton Park teen who allegedly had a handgun on him after a call for shots fired Thursday has been arrested. Albany Police officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and began to conduct an investigation.

Moments after the call, detectives already in the area, saw a group walking near Robin and Sherman Streets and tried to stop an individual within that group in reference to the investigation. The man allegedly ran from detectives on foot but was quickly chased down and arrested. A loaded 9mm handgun with a large-capacity magazine and a quantity of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.

Aaron Edmonds, 18, of Clifton Park was charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Edmonds was arraigned Friday morning in Albany City Criminal Court, where bail was set at $75,000. The incident of shots fired remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shots fired incident is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, online or on the free P3 Tips mobile app.

