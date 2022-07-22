ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Has an Extensive Tattoo Collection! See Photos of His Ink and the Meanings Behind Designs

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THdZL_0gpEaPxn00
Shutterstock (3)

Once upon a time … of tattoos! Brad Pitt has built an extensive tattoo collection over the years of his career, but fans have only started noticing most of them recently. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor stepped out on the red carpet in July 2022 to promote his action film Bullet Train, and he showed off a mysterious leg design.

Since Brad was wearing a skirt for the premiere, fans got a glimpse at the designs on both of his legs: a rhinoceros on the right and a human skull on the left. Aside from that, the Fight Club star received some ink in the past in honor of his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

On one of his biceps, the Academy Award winner got a quote by poet Rumi inked with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar in 2014, which reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

He also received a stomach tattoo as a nod to Angie’s birthday as well as an inscription of her and their children’s initials on his right forearm. The former couple share six kids together: Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Pax and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Although Angie is mostly seen with their children out and about, Brad hasn’t been spotted with them as much likely due to their ongoing custody battle. However, he reportedly flew out to Italy to spend some time with them in July 2022.

“Despite the ongoing custody battle between Brad and Angelina, he does spend time with the kids, but in a private setting,” a source exclusively told Life & Style that month.

While he prioritizes his children, Brad has also spoken about the trajectory of his acting career. In an interview for GQ’s July 2022 cover issue, the Se7en actor revealed he was “on [his] last leg” in showbiz, noting he was think about how he would manage “this last semester or trimester” in the spotlight.

“Out here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self,’” Brad added in his interview. “It would plague me, what does ‘authentic’ mean? [For me] it was getting to a place of acknowledging those deep scars that we carry.”

While the Plan B Entertainment production company founder opened up about embracing his true self, it appears his tattoos could offer fans some insight into his creativity.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos and the meanings behind Brad’s tattoos!

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt’s Tattoos: A Guide To All Of The Actor’s Ink

Brad Pitt made quite the splash at the Berlin premiere of his action flick Bullet Train for a couple of obvious reasons. The Oscar winner, 58, showed up in an incredible wardrobe for one, rocking a brown skirt and black leather combat boots. While the unique sartorial choices turned heads, it was the peek at his leg tattoos that really sent shutterbugs into a frenzy. On one exposed shin, Brad showed off a design of a rhinoceros face, while the other shin appeared to have a human skull inked into it. While the meanings of both tattoos are unclear, they certainly are ripe for interpretation.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Rumi
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Inked#Design#Fight Club#Shiloh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reveals The Cheeky Reason Why He Wore A Skirt To The ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In Germany

Brad Pitt can turn a head on the red carpet like no other Hollywood heavyweight — but his Berlin appearance for the premiere of his flick Bullet Train was on another level, adding some eyebrow-raising along with the neck-craning. The 58-year-old Oscar winner flaunted his unique sartorial choices by rocking a brown skirt for the event. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy