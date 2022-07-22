ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Be Careful: Idaho Debris Burning Is Causing 20% Of State Fires

By Greg Jannetta
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fire season is noticeably alive and well in the western United States. According to fire maps found online, there are presently close to 20 wildfires burning alone in the states of Idaho, Oregon, and California, and a large percentage of them have been caused by human beings. Human actions...

