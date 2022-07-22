Dolly Parton Awarded 'Best Cake Mix' In PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton has collected tons of awards over her decades-spanning career in country music, and now, she can add a unique one to the mix. Parton, who released her own cake mixes with Duncan Hines earlier this year, earned recognition in PEOPLE’s Food Awards 2022. The country music icon gushed in a tweet on Friday (July 22):

“I’m excited to share that my Southern Style Coconut Cake Mix with @RealDuncanHines won Best Cake Mix in the People Food Awards 2022! Thank you @people”

PEOPLE’s awards recognize the 65 best supermarket products of 2022. The outlet explains that its “discerning group ate, drank, cooked and rated all the new supermarket products to find the best of the best,” narrowing down a list of more than 150 testers from 32 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. “The result: PEOPLE's third annual list of foods truly worthy of adding to your grocery cart—virtual or in-person!”