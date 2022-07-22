ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Epic Will Not Ban NFTs, Encourages Customers To Make Their Own Decisions

By Grace Benfell
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic has reaffirmed its policy to allow NFTs and cryptocurrency integrated games on the Epic Games Store. As other platforms have banned the use of NFTs, Epic has continued to allow the technology, even as it doesn't use it in its own games. Replying to an account calling for...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

The DeathStalker V2 Is Razer's New Flagship Gaming Keyboard, And It's Excellent

After initially finding success with the iconic BlackWidow and then fine-tuning the competitive gaming keyboard design with the Huntsman, Razer is making a switch with its next flagship keyboard line. The Razer DeathStalker V2 family of keyboards brings a new look to the gaming peripheral giant by using low-profile optical switches and a thin chassis to usher in the sleekest and arguably most stylish keyboard Razer has made. The Razer DeathStalker V2 comes in multiple different models, with the focal point design being the DeathStalker V2 Pro, which is available now.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available. With a heatwave scorching Southern San Andreas, gas prices soaring, and the economy on the brink of collapse, it may look rocky out there...
GAS PRICE
Gamespot

defeatedfy

Same whenever I hit save and post I get an extra window and nothing else foodle. defeatedfy posted a message in the forum topic I can't change my icon picture. on the Bug Reporting board Jul 27, 5:53am. I can't change my photo either. Is there any solution? word wipe.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Best Phone Controllers For Mobile Gaming On iOS And Android

Mobile devices are making it more apparent every day that they would like to be considered gaming devices as much as they are considered telephones and social media scrollers. All the popular brands of mobile devices are powerful enough to play fully realized, visually impressive experiences or stream them from other sources. Games like Diablo Immortal are nearly indistinguishable from their console counterparts, but touchscreens still don't make for the best gaming experiences. Below you will find our suggestions for the best phone controller options for the kinds of experiences you want to have on your mobile device.
CELL PHONES
#Nft#Epic Games Store#Video Game#Web3
Gamespot

Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games For August 2022 Revealed

Following yet another leak, PlayStation has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential free games lineup for August 2022. The next batch of PS Plus games includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review - Masters of War

The premise of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bit unusual, but it sets the stage for a 100-hour epic through a fascinating world with strong characters and rewarding combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may stumble from time to time, particularly in its dialogue, but its ambitious premise pays off with a heartfelt conclusion. It takes place in the world of Aionios, where two warring nations--Keves and Agnus--are locked in an endless struggle for resources. These resources are quite literally a matter of life and death. When a soldier is killed on the battlefield, their life force powers the opposing faction's Ferronis, a giant mech that doubles as a base of operations. The life force of fallen soldiers is imperative for one side to succeed over the other.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ubisoft's Fighting Game Brawlhalla Adds Assassin's Creed Heroes Ezio And Eivor

Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla, is adding two popular characters from the publisher's Assassin's Creed series. Ezio and Eivor, some of the oldest and newest heroes from Ubisoft's stealthy-stabby series, are now available in Brawlhalla as part of the game's latest Epic Crossover event. Brawlhalla players can buy Ezio for...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Build Your Own Remote Control Robot And Car For 50% Off

If you’re looking for a fun family project to round out summer vacation, consider picking up this gigantic Robot Building Kit. It’s designed for kids eight and up, although its 901-piece assembly will probably require a bit of adult supervision. Your hard work will be rewarded with a fully functional RC action figure--one that can either be built as a sports car or a 16-inch tall robot. Yes, it made us think of Bumblebee from Transformers, too.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Mizen Tantei: The Protea Cases

Sign In to follow. Follow Mizen Tantei: The Protea Cases, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

PS5 Restock: Consoles Are Available At PlayStation Direct

Update: PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock. As always, you'll be placed in a queue and be given a random spot in line. If consoles don't sell out by the time you get to the front of the line, you will finally be able to secure a PlayStation 5. This is the second PS Direct restock this week and follows on the heels of PS5 bundle restocks at a variety of retailers such as Antonline and BJs.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Conqueror Of Kings Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's latest limited-time event, Conqueror of Kings, launched this week, challenging players to "conquer" various POIs on the Kings Canyon map in return for free cosmetic rewards and in-game currency. The event requires players to collect Crowns by completing three daily missions. Players who collect all 55 Crowns...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Launches For Mobile

Square Enix has announced that its new mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, is now available. The newly released mobile game is based on the popular series Octopath Traveler. Players will be able to experience a new original story in the world of Orsterra set a few years before Octopath Traveler.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

First-Party Xbox Controllers Are Discounted At Amazon

Microsoft’s Wireless Xbox controllers aren't discounted too often--especially the more colorful options--but right now you save up to $15 on select models. The eye-catching Shock Blue version, for example, is available for just $50, down from its usual $65. The deal probably won’t stick around long, so if you need a controller for player two (or just want an upgrade for player one), head over to either Amazon or the Microsoft Store to check out the savings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Snag A Bunch Of Free Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher Goodies

CD Projekt Red turned 20 this year, and the studio is celebrating by giving away a bunch of free digital goodies. This isn’t the first time these items have been up for grabs, but if you missed out on the free Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 swag, now’s your time to pick up both collections of freebies at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES

