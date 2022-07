(Radio Iowa) – A key fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is making a comeback in Iowa this summer. Relay For Life events are being held across the state again where cancer survivors, caregivers and supporters walk around a track for pledges. Tina Morrison is spokeswoman for the Iowa branch of the American Cancer Society. “COVID has kind of changed our overview of Relay in the last couple of years,” Morrison says. “We still want to make sure that everybody is safe from COVID. We didn’t have a relay for a couple of years due to that reason and we did things a little bit differently.”

